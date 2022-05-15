Three charged in the death of an Exeter man
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of an Exeter man.
Provincial police were called to a parking lot in Grand Bend, around 10 p.m. Friday, for a report of an assault.
In a media release, OPP said a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
He's now been identified as Zacharey Hartman of Exeter.
OPP said they relayed information about a "suspect" vehicle to neighbouring counties.
Three people were then arrested in connection to the incident.
Michael Compton, 18, and Evan Radtke, 22, were charged with second-degree murder.
Both are from Stratford.
A third person, 21-year-old Madison Hicks from West Perth, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
OPP say they're being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
They're asking anyone with information on this incident to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
