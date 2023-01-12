Three charged with January 2022 murder in the Sault

Three people have been charged in connection with a murder case in which a 53-year-old victim was found tied up in a Sault home last year, police say.

Four people, the victim and three accused, were doing drugs at a home in the 400-block of Second Line West on Jan. 28, 2022, when a fight broke out, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

"The victim sustained multiple lacerations as well as injuries to their head," police said.

"The victim was bound and left in the residence."

Officers were called to the residence around 2:20 a.m. Jan. 29 and found the victim's body.

This week, police charged three suspects in connection with the case: 38-year-old Glen Pelchat, 44-year-old William Ross and 28-year-old Brandon Wyatt.

All three accused are charged with first-degree murder and drug trafficking.

Wyatt, who is currently in custody at Thunder Bay Jail, was arrested and charged Jan. 9, police said. He remains in custody following a video bail hearing Jan. 10.

Pelchat was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 11 after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by the crime suppression unit and drug enforcement unit on Korah Road and Raymond Street. He is in custody pending a bail hearing.

Finally, Ross was arrested and charged on Jan. 11 in connection with the homicide while in custody at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre in the Sault for unrelated charges.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Joe Addison at 705-949-6300 ext. 387 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.