Three charges laid in Windsor area for violating COVID-19 rules

One personal services business and two restaurants were charged over the long weekend for not following provincial COVID-19 orders.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Tuesday that bylaw officers were out over the Easter weekend, resulting in three charges.

“Under the Reopening Ontario Act there are some clear guidelines and that is the law at this time,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “It is unfortunate at this time that we are in that situation that we have to enforce this law.”

Ontario issued a province-wide emergency brake shutdown on Saturday, forcing the closure of in-person dining and personal care services, such as hair salons.