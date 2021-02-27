The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has dismissed a total of 61 students from three cohorts from W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The school was notified of three cases of the virus Saturday evening, and have informed the affected students that they are not allowed to return to class on Monday.

"We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow," read a part of the statement from WECDSB.

Parents have been advised to monitor their children for symptoms every morning, and to keep them home if they have any symptoms.

"We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide safe and healthy learning environments for their children."

More information can be found on their website.