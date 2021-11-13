Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
Dozens of students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will not be returning to class after the weekend due possible exposure to COVID 19.
Two classes of students and a bus cohort from St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School have been dismissed following three confirmed cases of COVID 19.
A full list of cases and outbreaks at local schools can be found on our website.
