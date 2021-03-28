Three COVID-19 cases in Timmins screen positive for Variant of Concern

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has confirmed 3 COVID-19 cases in Timmins have screened positive for the B.1.1.7 Variant of Concern first detected in the United Kingdom.

Health officials say all individuals are now self-isolating and no further testing is required per guidance from the ministry.

Officials also confirmed that all measures and precautions have been taken to prevent the further spread of infection.



If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.