Loblaw is reporting three cases of COVID-19 at stores in eastern Ontario since Jan. 1.

Two stores are in Ottawa and one is in Hawkesbury.

According to the company, an employee of the Real Canadian Superstore at 190 Richmond Rd. in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1. They were last at work on Dec. 29.

On Jan. 2, an employee of the Shoppers Drug Mart at 6491 Jeanne d'Arc Blvd. in Orléans tested positive for COVID-19. They were last at work on Dec. 30.

On Jan. 3, the company reported a positive cased of COVID-19 at the Asselin Your Independent Grocer at 1560 Cameron St. in Hawkesbury, Ont. The employee was last at work on Dec. 27.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores," a statement from Loblaw on its website says.

Loblaw lists positive COVID-19 cases among employees of its stores here.