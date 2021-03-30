Three COVID-19 clusters in Windsor-Essex linked to funerals: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is cautioning the public about gatherings after reporting three COVID-19 clusters related to funerals.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said there are no details yet on how many cases are associated with the clusters.

She said it is important for residents to follow the public health guidelines, even during difficult times.

“It’s really difficult when you’re together not to comfort someone by moving closer and closer, but having a mask on is not necessarily the only measure, it’s the distancing as well and adhering to those limits and not gathering afterwards,” said Marentette.

She added it is critical to maintain a two-metre distance from people outside your household, even with a mask on.

WECHU is investigating three different clusters related to three different funeral events that produced cases and further spread over the last few weeks.

Marentette said they are looking at the practices at funeral homes, but they do have good practices in place.

“It’s not necessarily the funeral home situation, it’s the social gatherings afterwards,” said Marentette.

These are not the first clusters associated with funerals in the area. Marentette said some other clusters were linked to funerals last year.

The health unit is reminding the public of the province’s guidelines for funerals while in the red zone of the province’s response framework.

Here are the limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling):