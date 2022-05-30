Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa over weekend

Three more people in Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the pandemic’s death toll in the capital to 807 residents since March 2020.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard update on Mondays included the new victims of the disease and a slight drop in the number of residents hospitalized because of COVID-19. According to the health unit, there are 14 people in hospital because of an active case, down from 15 on Friday. There are two people in ICU, up from one.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 39 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: Eight patients

CHEO: Three patients

OPH reported 113 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,432 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa is at its lowest level since March 22.

Public Health Ontario reported one new COVID-19 related death in Ontario on Monday. The province reported at least 611 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, though not all hospitals report weekend data to provincial officials.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 22 to 28): 24.7 (down from 27.9)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 29): 7.46 per cent

Known active cases: 419 (-45)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 30.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,961

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 881,483

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 577,660

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 56 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

4 retirement homes

7 hospital units

3 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.