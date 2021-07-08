Three COVID-19-related deaths, 52 cases reported in Waterloo Region Thursday

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged three COVID-19-related deaths and 52 new infections on Thursday.

The new cases – the second day in a row above 50 – come as officials announce the region will enter Step 2 of Ontario's reopening framework on Monday.

The three latest deaths include a man in his 40s, a man in his 80s and a woman in his 90s, bringing the region's total death toll from the disease to 275.

Thursday's report brings Waterloo Region's cumulative caseload since the pandemic began to 17,904, including 17,308 resolved infections and 315 active cases.

MORE DELTA CASES CONFIRMED

Another 65 COVID-19 cases were confirmed as variants of concern in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of variant cases to 4,080.

The bulk of the new variant cases were identified as Delta, with 63 more cases linked to the variant.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,102 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

12 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

61 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

591 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

314 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

HOSPITALIZATIONS DIP SLIGHTLY

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region dropped by two in the past 24 hours, down to 42. Of those, 24 are receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

There are currently 20 active outbreaks in the region.

45% OF ADULTS NOW FULLY IMMUNIZED

Health partners across Waterloo Region administered another 9,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

The region has now put 617,313 jabs into arms since the vaccine rollout began.

More than 79.9 per cent of adults in the region have received at least one dose, while 46.65 per cent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

More than 78 per cent of those 12 and older – the age band currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – have received one dose.

The Region of Waterloo is planning to adminstered 20,000 doses this weekend as part of the "Every Dose Counts" campaign.

PROVINCE-WIDE SNAPSHOT

Across Ontario, 210 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths were confirmed in Thursday's report.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 206, down from 266 at this time last week.

More than half of all adults in Ontario have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.