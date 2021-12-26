Three COVID rapid test pop-up locations scheduled for Ottawa this week

Ottawa residents will have three chances to pick-up free COVID-19 rapid-antigen test kits this week.

The Ontario government says there will be pop-up sites at two locations in Ottawa on Thursday and one on Friday to pick-up the free test kits.

Here are the three pop-up sites scheduled for Ottawa this week:

Thursday

Walter Baker Recreation Centre at 100 Malvern Drive – 7 a.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre on St. Laurent Boulevard – 10 a.m.

Friday

Walter Baker Recreation Centre at 100 Malvern Drive – 7 a.m.

There is a limit of one test kit per person at the distribution sites.

Free rapid-antigen tests will also be available on Wednesday at Rideau Heights Community Centre at 85 MacCauley Street in Kingston. The pop-up site opens at 9:30 a.m.

Ontario is providing up to two million rapid tests free of charge at high-traffic locations across Ontario until mid-January. Locations include malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs.

Last week, thousands of people lined up before dawn for free rapid tests at the Minto Barrhaven Recreation Complex on four days. Several callers told CTV News Ottawa that the first 1,000 people in line received wristbands on Tuesday and were told to return later to pick-up the kits.