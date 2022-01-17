Three COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations rise in northeastern Ontario, outbreak at Sudbury jail
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose in northeastern Ontario on Monday, passing 100 for the first time. Officials in Sudbury, Timmins and North Bay also each reported one new death.
The biggest spike in hospitalizations was at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, where 57 people are now in hospital with the disease, compared to 49 on Friday. The ICU is also filling up, with a total of seven people in intensive care with related illnesses.
Hospitalizations are also up in Timmins (25), the Sault (11), and Timiskaming (six). North Bay dropped by one to three. There are now 112 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the northeast.
Also Monday, officials announced an outbreak at Sudbury Jail – 5 Bravo Unit, and at the March of Dimes in Sault Ste. Marie.
The Ministry of Health is now recommending people 18 years of age and older with conditions that cause weakened immune systems receive a fourth/booster dose of vaccine.
People who should receive a fourth dose include people receiving dialysis, cancer treatment, transplant recipients and people taking HIV drugs.
