Three CP Rail cars derail near yard in Saskatoon

Three CP Rail tanker cars derailed near the rail yard in Saskatoon (Shawn Churchill/CTV News Saskatoon)

Several train cars derailed near the Canadian Pacific Rail (CP Rail) Yard south of College Drive on Sunday.

At least three tanker cars could be seen off the tracks just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

CP Rail crews could be seen assessing the damage and recovering cars, using machinery.

CP Rail confirmed three of their cars derailed in the yard, but couldn’t provide further details.

CP Rail said no one was hurt.

