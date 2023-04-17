Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute, one driver dies

Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate crashes that happened Monday evening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo, including one that left an 82-year-old dead.

At 5:25 p.m., police tweeted about a collision on Kossuth Road near the northern boundary of Cambridge city limits. Police said four vehicles were involved but no one was hurt.

Officers shut down a three kilometer stretch of the road between Fountain Street North and Speedsville Road following the crash. The road has since reopened.

DRIVER CHARGED AFTER STRIKING HYDRO POLE IN KITCHENER

Police tweeted about a second collision at 5:40 p.m.

Police said a vehicle hit a hydro pole on Victoria Street North near Forfar Avenue in Kitchener around 3:35 p.m.

The 39-year-old driver reported minor injuries. He was charged with careless driving.

The road was closed in both directions between Frederick Street and Natchez Road so hydro repairs could be completed.

MAN DIES

The third crash happened in Waterloo at the intersection of Columbia Street West and Westmount Road North.

In a release issued Tuesday morning, Waterloo regional police said paramedics came across a collision involving a silver Mercedes Benz at the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver – an 82-year-old Waterloo man – was found inside the vehicle without any vital signs. Although life-saving measures were performed, the driver was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Police said they believe the driver suffered a medical event, veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information or video footage to contact them.

"The investigation into this matter will be a two-pronged investigation. There’s obviously the on scene collision investigation [where] we’re interested in any video or witness information that may be available. As well, there will be an investigation into the sudden death as it occurred, by our neighbourhood policing and investigations team," said Scott Griffiths, staff sergeant with WRPS' Traffic Services Unit.