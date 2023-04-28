Three-day antique and vintage show coming to St. Jacobs Market

“This might be your grandma’s stuff, but this ain’t your grandma’s antique show,” organizers of a new event at St. Jacobs Market promise.

A collaboration between KWFamous and the St. Jacobs Market District, Vintage Fest will take place over the May long weekend at Market Road Antiques, located at 845 Weber St. N. in Waterloo.

“The festival will combine nostalgic vibes with curated vendors and throwback entertainment with a modern twist – you’ll find stilt walkers, a hypnotist, break dancers, and musicians from eras before,” organizers said in a media release.

In addition to the 140 vendors inside Market Road Antiques and 50 guest vendors from across the region, the festival will have live music, food and a fashion show featuring designers who use upcycled materials and repurposing fabrics.

Advance tickets are $10 or $15 at the door.

More information is available here.