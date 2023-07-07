Three-day crime spree ends in charges for Sault suspect

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect with several offences following a series of thefts between July 3 and July 5 in Elliot Lake, Spanish, Massey and Serpent River First Nation.

The first incident took place at a pharmacy on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake on July 3.

“The suspect exited the store with stolen items and left in an older model pickup truck,” East Algoma OPP said in a news release Friday.

And a grocery store on Hillside Drive South reported the same suspect tried to steal food sometime between July 4 and July 5.

On July 5, Manitoulin OPP responded to a report that two lawnmowers had been stolen from a hardware store in Massey.

“This same individual left the area in a pickup truck and travelled westbound on Highway 17,” police said.

That same day, someone tried to steal three bottles of liquor from a liquor store in the Town of Spanish.

“The suspect vehicle left in a westbound direction on Highway 17,” the OPP said.

In Serpent River, also on July 5, someone tried to steal a barbecue on Walkhouse Bay Road.

“Video footage was reviewed and descriptors were of the same suspect involved with the thefts and shoplift occurrences in Elliot Lake, Spanish and Massey,” police said.

Back in Elliot Lake, still on July 5, someone stole a cart of groceries from a local store on Highway 108.

“The suspect vehicle left northbound on Highway 108 and made a stop at a local hardware store on Highway 108 and stole a lawn chair and flowers,” police said.

The suspect, who is from Sault Ste. Marie, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. July 5 in the pickup truck on Perini Road in Elliot Lake.

They are charged with several theft-related offences, including shoplifting, possession of stolen property and robbery with violence.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on July 6 and was remanded into custody.

“OPP recovered the lawnmowers, liquor and other stolen property,” police said.