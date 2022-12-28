Three-day Francophone hockey tournament in Timmins celebrates 34 years

For 34 years Tournoi des Anciens–a hockey tournament in Timmins–has been something that graduates of École Secondaire Catholique Thériault look forward to at Christmas time.

“Since everyone graduates, everybody takes off on their own path so it seems like a tournament like this gets everybody back together," said Shane Turcotte, who is both an organizer and participant.

It's grown this year to over 300 participants and that makes organizers happy, especially since the event was put on hold for two years due to the the pandemic.

Many of the players who graduated from high school decades ago, keep coming back as it's not just about playing the game, it's also a reunion.

“We laugh every year cause the elder gentleman are still signing up and every year we get a new team of young players so the numbers just keep going up,” said Cameron Caron, another organizer and participant.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher to make the schedule cause we gotta fit all these hockey games in three days."

Jonathan St Pierre is also an organizer and participant, he said the players ages range from 18 to all the way up to his uncle’s age of 67.

“He’s playing right now on the ice with old timers so you know graduate of '72," said St Pierre.

The event is also a chance to raise money to keep the hockey team at Theriault going. St Pierre said this is the largest Francophone hockey tournament in Ontario.

For more information, visit the tournament’s event page on Facebook.