Three-day heat event on the way for Windsor-Essex

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the three-day heat is forecast for today through Wednesday and has the potential to carry through into Thursday or Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius today and temperatures are expected to be even hotter on Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly reaching the mid 30s in some places.

Minimum temperatures in the low 20s will bring little relief from the heat during the overnight hours tonight and Tuesday night.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 18.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 35. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 34.

Thursday: Sunny. High 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 31.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.