Three dead after boat capsizes on Reindeer Lake: Manitoba RCMP
Three people have died after their boat capsized on Reindeer Lake, according to Manitoba RCMP.
Officers with the Thompson Rural RCMP received a report Tuesday of a capsized boat being discovered in the water off of Porcupine Island, located on Reindeer Lake straddling the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border.
RCMP said a 28-year-old woman was found alive, pulled from the water and taken to hospital, but three other passengers were missing and presumed drowned.
Officers were told a boat left the community of Kinoosao, Sask., on Monday and was headed to Brochet, Man. The boat never arrived.
“Weather conditions were reported to be windy with rough water,” a release from RCMP said.
A search party consisting of residents from Brochet went onto the water and found the three missing people: a 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man. All three were from Brochet.
RCMP said life jackets were not in use at the time of the incident.
The investigation continues.
-
Cambridge man, 18, charged after child pornography investigation: WRPSAn 18-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of child pornography charges after an investigation by Waterloo regional police.
-
Task force investigating unmarked burial site 'possibly associated' with Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ont.The task force charged with investigating the deaths of children at the former Mohawk Institute is looking into an unmarked burial discovered last year.
-
AHS recommending Albertans get their flu shots ASAPAlberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.