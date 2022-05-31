Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Christie Lake Road between Glen Tay Road and Bowes Side Road in Tay Valley Township at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, OPP said in a news release.

The driver and passenger from one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle also died and a passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The victims have not been identified.

A section of Christie Lake Road is closed between Glen Tay Road and Bowes Side Road for the investigation.