Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Christie Lake Road between Glen Tay Road and Bowes Side Road in Tay Valley Township at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, OPP said in a news release.
The driver and passenger from one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle also died and a passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The victims have not been identified.
A section of Christie Lake Road is closed between Glen Tay Road and Bowes Side Road for the investigation.
