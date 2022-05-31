iHeartRadio

Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa

A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash happened on Christie Lake Road between Glen Tay Road and Bowes Side Road in Tay Valley Township at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Christie Lake Road between Glen Tay Road and Bowes Side Road in Tay Valley Township at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, OPP said in a news release.

The driver and passenger from one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle also died and a passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The victims have not been identified.

A section of Christie Lake Road is closed between Glen Tay Road and Bowes Side Road for the investigation.

