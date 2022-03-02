Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP

Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.

Wellington County OPP responded to Wellington Road 109 near Sideroad 12 at around 8:30 p.m.

Constable Joshua Cunningham confirmed to CTV News that a tractor trailer and a work van collided.

He said that two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, where one person was also pronounced dead.

According to police, all three deceased were occupants in the van.

Wellington Road 109 was closed in the area for the police investigation on Wednesday night. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the road remained closed.

OPP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.