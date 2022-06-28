Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing

Two women and a man are dead and a third woman has been injured following a violent incident in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to a 911 call.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Ottawa police received the 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Monday indicating someone had been stabbed. Screaming could be heard in the background.

When officers arrived on Anoka Street, near Bank Street and Heron Road, they saw a man stabbing a woman, the SIU says.

“When the man did not heed orders to drop the knife, three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the SIU said. “The woman was also struck by police gunfire. She was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

Police later found the bodies of two other women who had been stabbed to death.

Les, who asked not to use his last name, lives at the end of the street and says he knows the victims.

“It is unexplainable. I would never think it would be someone in the neighbourhood,” he says. “They were both school girls and the mother worked at home … The three lived there, they had a little dog, but they were coming and going three or four times a day I would see them.

“I was sort of shocked. I mean, if you live with somebody close for that long time it’s shocking,” he says. “It’s scary. Like, two young girls and a mother. I mean, they didn’t ask for this, whatever the cause was.”

Les says when the police arrived on scene, neighbours were told to stay inside. Shortly after, gunshots were fired

“Six or eight shots very quick succession,” he says. “The street was filled with police cars everywhere.”

None of the people involved has been identified. The SIU says two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case and are in the process of confirming identities.

“At this time, three subject officials and six witness officials have been designated. A post-mortem for the man is scheduled for tomorrow,” the SIU said.

Witnesses are asked to come forward either by calling 1-800-787-8529 or by filling out a form online.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

