Three dead; two hurt in rollover on Manitoba's PR 280
Three people died and two people were injured in a single-car rollover on Provincial Road 280 between Thompson and Tataskweyak Cree Nation on Saturday.
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash around 8 p.m.
When they got to the scene, they found a 40-year-old man dead after he was ejected from the car.
Mounties note there were four other people in the car—a 21-year-old woman with significant injuries who was sitting in the front passenger seat; a 44-year-old woman sitting in the backseat who had died; a 42-year-old man in the backseat with minor injuries; and the driver, a 30-year-old man, with serious injuries.
The driver died as he was given medical care.
The 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg, where she remains in stable condition. The 42-year-old man was treated and released.
Everyone in the car was from Tataskweyak Cree Nation.
RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating
