The province announced three new deaths linked to COVID-19 Saturday, the same day restrictions were eased across most of the province.

A man in his 60s died, along with two women; one in her 70s, the other in her 80s. They were all from the Winnipeg health region, according to the provincial COVID-19 bulletin.

Public health officials recorded 216 new infections, with more than half in the province’s north.

Of the new cases, 118 are in the Northern health region, 50 in the Winnipeg health region, 22 in Interlake-Eastern, 14 in Southern health and 12 in Prairie Mountain Health.

The five-day test positivity rate is 9.8 per cent in Manitoba and 6.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 272 people in hospital, with 40 in the ICU.

The number of Manitobans who have died of COVID-19 now stands at 798.

According to the bulletin, 1,836 tests were done Friday, bringing the total number since February 2020 to 463,084.

The Manitoba government released the update as new public health orders came into effect.

Retailers can sell non-essential items again, hair salons and barber shops can open and Manitobans are allowed to have two designated visitors to their households.

The new orders do not apply to northern Manitoba, where cases have jumped over the past few weeks.

The province also began accepting appointments Saturday for a pilot testing site in Winnipeg, which is dedicated to educational staff.

Manitoba teachers, educational support staff and others working in schools or with students can now book appointments for rapid testing at the Fast Pass site at 1066 Nairn Avenue.

“Eligible clients must be symptomatic, identified as a close contact because of an exposure at school or have a symptomatic household member,” reads the bulletin.

Appointments can be made here.