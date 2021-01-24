The province announced Sunday three more Manitobans have lost their lives to COVID-19.

A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health died, along with two women in their 90s from Winnipeg, according to the COVID-19 provincial bulletin.

The Manitoba government also recorded 222 new infections, with more than half – 116 – in the Northern health region.

There are also 61 cases in Winnipeg, 22 in Prairie Mountain Health, 20 in Interlake-Eastern and three in Southern health.

