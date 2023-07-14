Three deaths connected to 'crystal-like' fentanyl in Kindersley

Kindersley RCMP say three deaths in the community have been linked to fentanyl, in a "crystal-like" form, according to police.

Police responded to the fatal overdoses on May 14, July 4 and July 12, an RCMP news release said. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating the deaths.

"Kindersley RCMP responded to four other calls for service where naloxone was administered by either an emergency responder or a civilian present, aiding in the resuscitation of two males and one female," the news release said.

"Through police investigation, the illicit drugs are suspected to be fentanyl, made available in a crystal-like form, sometimes tinted with a red or purple colour," RCMP said.

The incidents all occurred between April and July.

Following the deaths, police are asking those who consume street drugs to avoid using alone, to carry a Naloxone kit and to call 911 in the event of a suspected overdose.

The federal Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides legal protections for people who experience or witness an overdose and call for help.

Kindersley RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact police or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.