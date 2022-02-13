Three die in Pimicikamak Cree Nation house fire, Chief says all were under 17 years of age.

A northern community is reeling after a house fire resulted in the death of three people.

Cross Lake RCMP said in the early morning of February 12, officers responded to a house fire on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames, and officers could not gain entry due to the intensity of the blaze.

Attempts were made to gain entry through a window, but officers were pushed back by the heat.

Members of the Cross Lake Fire Department also responded and managed to extinguish the fire.

The investigation determined that seven people were in the house when the fire started.

A 36-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 20-year-old female and a 4-year-old female were able to escape through a window, but all suffered injuries due to the fire and received medical attention.

Once Firefighters and officers were able to enter the residence, they located three deceased individuals inside.

Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak told CTV News the deceased were all school-aged children.

“Lives were lost, all under 17. I can’t say the ages or the names of the children.”

Monias said the fire commissioner will investigate the fire to determine the cause, and the RCMP will also be involved because lives were lost.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identities of the three who died in the fire.

“The community is in shock, in mourning, in grieving, and all our hearts are with the families at this point in time.”

Monias said he’s making sure supports are in place for the family, and they’ve asked for help from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), as well as the provincial and federal government to try and assist.

MKO Grand Chief, Garrison Settee said in a statement:

“On behalf of MKO, I send condolences to all who are impacted by the loss of three young people from the Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Please join me in praying for the family and community members who are impacted by this awful tragedy. MKO will be supporting my home community in the coming days and weeks as they mourn this significant loss.”

A sentiment echoed by the AMC, where Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said in a statement:

“The AMC expresses its sincere condolences to Chief David Monias, Council members and all of Pimicikamak Cree Nation on their sudden and tragic loss of three citizens in a house fire last night. We offer our thoughts and prayers to everyone grieving at this time. Please know our hearts are with each and everyone one of you.”

Monias said Pimicikamak Cree Nation is a close knit community, and it’s a somber time for residents.

“This family is going through a lot of trauma, they’re going through a loss that’s incomprehensible,” Said Monias. “We have to make sure that we do everything we can to help them.”

Monias said the family is also dealing with the reality of being homeless, and losing all of their belongings, now he’s working on getting them donations and government support.

RCMP said the fire investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.