Three displaced after London, Ont. house fire, officials investigating

Emergency crews responded to a house fire at 1280 King Street in London, Ont. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)

Three people are displaced after a house fire at a multi-family home in London, Ont. Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at 1280 King Street.

Fire officials say the fire is out and all residents self-evacuated.

Red Cross is providing assistance to three people who have been displaced as a result of the fire and one person was treated and transported to the hospital.

Fire investigators are currently on the scene working with London police, Red Cross and the city.

