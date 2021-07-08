Three drivers charged under new stunt driving law in three days

Orillia OPP charged three drivers with stunt driving over three days.

Police say an officer spotted a 57-year-old Oro-Medonte man speeding on Line 3 around 3 p.m. on Canada Day.

After 11 p.m. that same day, police charged a 17-year-old woman accused of driving 50km/h over the posted 80km/h zone on Uhthoff Line in Severn.

Less than 48 hours later, police say they clocked a 27-year-old Oro-Medonte man travelling 40km/h over the 70 km/h posted limit on Horsehoe Valley Road.

On July 1, new stunt driving laws came into effect in Ontario.

Drivers caught travelling 40km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the posted limit is less than 80km/h will face tougher stunt driving charges. Additionally, vehicle impoundment was increased to 14 days.