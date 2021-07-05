Three drivers charged under new stunt driving rules in Essex County

Essex County OPP officers issued 60 charges during a traffic safely blitz over the holiday weekend.

Officers from the five detachments that make up the Essex County OPP conducted the Community-Focused Traffic Safety Initiative across the county targeting the “Big 4 Offences.”

The big four include speeding/aggressive driving, distracted driving, failure to properly wear seatbelts and impaired driving.

“These ‘Big 4’ offences are far too often found to be contributing factor in the fatal and personal injury motor vehicle collisions on provincial roadways,” an OPP news release says. “During the course of the week long traffic initiative members of the Essex County OPP are conducting targeted enforcement in the various communities within Essex County.”

Between Thursday and Saturday, 60 charges were issued across Essex County. Of those charges, 44 were speeding, three stunt driving, one failure to wear a seatbelt and 12 other highway traffic act/compulsory automobile insurance act charges.

"For those drivers who engage in aggressive driving, not only are you placing yourself and the public at risk, but your vehicle will be subject to a longer period of impoundment,” says Inspector Glenn Miller, Essex County OPP detachment commander. “How much pressure you exert on your gas pedal is your choice however don't expect the use of your vehicle for 14 days for it will be held in a secure compound. Remember, driving remains a privilege and a speed sign is not a suggestion but the law."

Police say the three drivers who were stopped for stunt driving were charged under the new legislation that took effect on Thursday, July 1.

Under the new rules, vehicles are impounded at the roadside for 14 days and the driver’s license suspended for seven days.