Three drivers charged with stunting in Halifax

Three drivers in the Halifax area are facing stunting charges in incidents that took place within a two-hour period Thursday.

The first driver was pulled over by police just after 9:30 p.m., when an RCMP Southeast Traffic Services member saw the driver travelling in a vehicle at a high speed on Highway 101 near Middle Sackville.

The officer clocked the vehicle driving at 180 km/h. During the traffic stop, the driver was charged with stunting, his vehicle was towed and his license was suspended for seven days.

An hour later, the same officer clocked a driver travelling on Highway 101 near Middle Sackville at 162 km/h. After being stopped by the RCMP member, the driver was charged with stunting, his vehicle was towed and his license was suspended for seven days.

Then at 11:05 p.m., the officer saw another driver travelling on the same route at a speed of 162 km/h. The driver was charged with stunting, his vehicle was towed and his license was suspended for seven days.

In a news release, the RCMP Southeast Traffic Services reaffirmed their commitment to reducing serious injury and fatal collisions by addressing aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving and lack of seatbelt use.

