Three drivers facing impaired charges in Essex County

OPP officers in Leamington say they took three impaired drivers off local roads over the weekend.

On Saturday just after 9 a.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle in the area of County Road 31 in Leamington, where an occupant was observed sleeping inside.

As a result of an investigation, a 34-year-old woman was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Shortly after p.m., police responded to a possible impaired driver in Leamington. Police located the vehicle and as a result of an investigation, a 34-year-old Kingsville resident, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

On Sunday around 2 p.m., police were called to an erratic driver. Police subsequently located the vehicle and as a result, a 27-year-old Leamington woman charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

All of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on later dates. A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute to the accused.

Police say if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.