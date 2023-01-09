Three drivers, including two novices, caught speeding in Hwy. 174 construction zone
Ottawa police say three drivers, two of them without full licences, were caught speeding in a construction zone on Highway 174 on Sunday.
Two drivers were stopped in an 80 km/h zone, both going 136 km/h. One of them had a G2 licence.
Another G2 driver was stopped going 166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the 174, police said.
All three faced a roadside stunt driving charge for going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit. Stunt driving charges come with an automatic 30-day roadside licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.
Each of the drivers must also appear in court, and could face increased penalties, as fines are doubled if workers were present in a construction zone when the offence occurred.
Yesterday morning, @OPSTrafficCM caught some drivers speeding on the 174 in the construction zone:
-G2 driver doing 166 in 100 zone.
-G2 driver doing 136 in 80 zone.
-Driver doing 136 in 80 zone.
DL's suspended 30 days, vehs impounded 14 days & upcoming court dates.#ottnews pic.twitter.com/oYsu1Pvn6n
-
