Three drivers, including two novices, caught speeding in Hwy. 174 construction zone

Ottawa police say three drivers, two of them without full licences, were caught speeding in a construction zone on Highway 174 on Sunday.

Two drivers were stopped in an 80 km/h zone, both going 136 km/h. One of them had a G2 licence.

Another G2 driver was stopped going 166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the 174, police said.

All three faced a roadside stunt driving charge for going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit. Stunt driving charges come with an automatic 30-day roadside licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

Each of the drivers must also appear in court, and could face increased penalties, as fines are doubled if workers were present in a construction zone when the offence occurred.

Yesterday morning, @OPSTrafficCM caught some drivers speeding on the 174 in the construction zone:

-G2 driver doing 166 in 100 zone.

-G2 driver doing 136 in 80 zone.

-Driver doing 136 in 80 zone.

DL's suspended 30 days, vehs impounded 14 days & upcoming court dates.#ottnews pic.twitter.com/oYsu1Pvn6n