Three drivers stopped going 61 km/h over the speed limit in Hwy. 174 construction zone

Five motorists will be parked for 30 days after being stopped for stunt driving in a construction zone on Highway 174.

Ottawa Police traffic officers conducted a construction zone enforcement blitz on the east end highway Saturday, where construction is underway on the Light Rail Transit extension.

The speed limit in the construction zone is 80 km/h.

Police say three motorists were stopped going 141 km/h on Highway 174, while two drivers were observed going 133 km/h.

Each motorist was charged with stunt driving, which includes an automatic 30 day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for two weeks.