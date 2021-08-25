Three early morning crashes caused by impaired drivers: Windsor Police

Windsor police are issuing a message to residents after three early morning collisions were caused by impaired drivers.

Police have a message for residents to “choose your ride, don’t drink and drive” after three separate crashes Wednesday morning were caused by drivers under the influence.

There were no serious injuries reported from any of the collisions, but all three drivers have been arrested.

Police ask drivers to call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.

During the early morning hours, 3 separate motor vehicle collisions were caused by impaired drivers (alcohol). All 3 drivers have been arrested. Thankfully no one was killed and no serious injuries were reported.

