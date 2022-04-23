Three eastern Ontario health units have the highest third dose vaccination rates in the province

Three health units in eastern Ontario are leading the province in COVID-19 vaccine booster shots; however, vaccine uptake has slowed over the last two months.

Public Health Ontario data shows the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and Ottawa Public Health have the highest rates of residents aged 12 and older with three doses in Ontario.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit have 66.96 per cent of residents aged 12 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit at 66.39 per cent.

Ottawa Public Health has the third-highest rate of booster doses administered in Ontario, with 63.4 per cent of residents aged 12 and older with three doses.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has 56.96 per cent of residents aged 12 and older with three doses, while the Renfrew County and District Health Unit has a third dose vaccination rate at 55.34 per cent.

LOW UPTAKE FOR THIRD DOSE THIS SPRING

The data from Public Health Ontario shows third dose vaccinations have slowed since Ontario ended the proof of vaccination requirements for non-essential settings on March 1.

In the Ottawa Public Health region, 23,679 residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose since March 1, according to Public Health Ontario data. A total of 204,309 Ottawa residents aged 12 and older received the booster dose between Jan. 5 and March 1.

In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health, 2.746 people have received a third dose between March 1 and April 23. Meantime, 3,693 residents in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington have received a booster dose between March 1 and April 23.

Public health officials have encouraged residents to receive all doses they’re eligible for during the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Booster doses significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and lower the risk of transmission,” medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a statement on April 13.