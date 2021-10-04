Three Essex County drivers facing impaired charges

Three drivers were arrested and charged with impaired driving in Essex County over the weekend.

A Leamington OPP officer on patrol around 10:30 p.m. Saturday conducted a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle speeding down White Street.

While speaking with the driver, the officer believed the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police say the driver gave the officer a false name before he was arrested and transported to undergo further testing.

A 24-year-old Leamington resident is now facing charges of obstructing a peace officer and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

A second driver was arrested in Leamington shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday when patrol officers observed a vehicle possibly being operated by an impaired driver.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted and as a result of the investigation a 50-year-old Kingsville resident was charged with operation while impaired – drugs and alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The third incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when a Kingsville officer saw a car speeding on Main Street.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer formed the opinion they were under the influence of alcohol.

A roadside screening test was then conducted while resulted in a fail. The driver was then arrested and brought to a local detachment for further testing.