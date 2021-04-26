Three fires on the same street considered suspicious: Winnipeg firefighters

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said three separate fires in homes on College Avenue Monday morning are considered suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the first fire at an empty, two-storey house in the 300 block of College Avenue just after 3:50 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found light smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the house and had it under control by 4:24 a.m.

A few hours later, just after 7 a.m., crews were called to another fire on College Avenue. This fire was in a two-and-a-half storey house in the 500 block of the street.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house. Crews attacked the flames from inside the structure and had the fire under control by 7:22 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the third fire on College Avenue at a vacant house in the 300 block of the street just before 11:00 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control by 11:39 a.m.

No one was found in any of the houses and no injuries were reported.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services said there are no damages estimates available.