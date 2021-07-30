Three forest fire evacuees from northwestern Ontario charged with attempted murder in Sudbury

Three people from northwestern Ontario who were evacuated to Sudbury because of forest fires have been charged with attempted murder.

In a news release Friday, Greater Sudbury Police said the incident took place at Laurentian University. Police were called at 1 a.m. July 29 about an assault at the university.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man unconscious in the wooded area on the university’s property," police said. "He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury paramedic services in serious condition."

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Later that day, detectives from the major crime section arrested and charged three men in relation to the incident.

The men – ages 29, 24 and 17 – are all charged with attempted murder.

The 24-year-old and 17-year-old are also charged with three counts of breach of probation and failing to comply with undertaking.

"This was an isolated and targeted incident as the involved individuals are known to each other and there is no threat to the general public," police said.

"No further details can be provided as a publication ban has been issued in relation to this incident."

None of the allegations has been proven in court.