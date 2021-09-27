iHeartRadio

Three from Winnipeg charged with impersonating police to commit carjacking: RCMP

The vehicle that was stolen in Selkirk following a carjacking on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Source: Selkirk RCMP)

Selkirk RCMP have arrested three people following a carjacking on Saturday, where the suspects allegedly impersonated police.

On Sept. 25, at around 12:40 a.m., RCMP received a report about a carjacking that happened on Highway 59 just south of Ocean Drive in the R.M. of St. Clements.

Investigators learned that an SUV that had red and blue lights stopped a vehicle with two women inside. Police said a man got out of the SUV and asked the women for their identification and registration.

The women questioned the man and at that point, RCMP said he pulled a weapon on them, forcing them to get out of their vehicle and he took their phones.

Police said he travelled south on Highway 59 and was not wearing a police uniform.

RCMP were able to find the vehicle on Highway 59 near Highway 44 at which point police said the suspect tried to ram the police vehicle.

A spike belt was used to stop the car and officers arrested 40-year-old Ryan Demchuk of Winnipeg.

When he was taken to the RCMP detachment, police said he assaulted an officer and a guard. He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing stolen property over $5,000, assault with a weapon, fleeing from police, impersonating a police officer, disguise with intent, and three counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

After he was arrested, police were looking for the other vehicle that was used in the carjacking.

Around 4:50 a.m., police found an SUV travelling north on Main Street in Selkirk. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested.

The driver was found to have a hidden knife on him. When police searched the vehicle, they found drugs, illegal cigarettes, and several weapons, which included an airsoft gun that looked like a handgun. Police also found a blue and red light.

Police arrested 38-year-old Sean Demchuk and 28-year Chelsea Flewelling, both of Winnipeg.

They have been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. Sean has also been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon contrary to an order.

None of the charges against the pair have been proven in court.

RCMP said all three people are in custody and an investigation is continuing.

12