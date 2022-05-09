Three Grey Cup Champions to be inducted into Riders' Plaza of Honour

Three Grey Cup Champions will be inducted into the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour in 2022.

Weston Dressler, Mike McCullough and Ken Miller will be inducted during a halftime ceremony on Aug. 19, as part of Riders Legends Night.

“I know Rider Nation holds all three of them near and dear to their hearts, and we can’t wait to bring them home to Mosaic Stadium to celebrate all they have done for our team,” said Craig Reynolds, Roughriders president and CEO.

Dressler was a receiver with the Riders from 2008 to 2015 and played a total of 123 games with the Green and White.

He is third all-time in Riders receiving yards and receptions, and fifth in all-time touchdowns with 50.

A four time Western All-Star and three time CFL All-Star, Dressler helped the Riders to a Grey Cup in 2013.

“I may be a little biased, but I feel like maybe our era was one of the best of the team’s era that’s been out there and to be a part of that is pretty special,” said Dressler.

John Lipp, the Plaza Honour Selection Committee chair, said they look for a set of criteria, including All-Star nominations, with another factor being time spent with the club.

McCullough spent his entire 11 year career as a Rider winning two Grey Cups, and believes his longevity is what helped him get into the plaza.

Both Dressler and McCullough said their families, spouses and coaches are part of what amounted to their induction, including offensive coordinator and head coach Ken Miller.

“He genuinely cared about us so all the guys loved him, loved playing for him,” said McCullough, “even if you got some bad news from him you always respected him and loved him for him so to go in with him is extra special.”

Dressler said he is “forever grateful” for Miller, as he was the coach who gave him the opportunity to play.

“Not a lot of places wanted a five foot seven kid from North Dakota playing football for them,” he said.

Dressler said the induction has brought him to reminisce, realizing what he misses most are the friendships he made along the way.

A feeling also familiar to McCullough.

“I don’t miss the playing, I loved it and enjoyed it, not waking up sore is nice, but I’ll always miss until the day I die seeing those guys in the locker room,” said McCullough.

The honour is about more than what happens on the field, community involvement and commitment is an important criteria.

Dressler said Riders fans are amazing and make the organization fun to play for.

“To be able to go out a couple of schools and do a few things here and there, I mean, it’s really the least we can do as players to give back to the people that cheered us on every weekend,” said Dressler.

More events around the upcoming home game on Aug. 19 will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.

The annual SaskTel Plaza of Honour has inducted 135 individuals who have made contributions to the tradition of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club.