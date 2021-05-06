iHeartRadio

Three Halifax area men charged under Health Protection Act after fishing trip

Police in Annapolis, N.S. have charged three men for allegedly violating the Health Protection Act in relation to a fishing trip.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP say they were notified that three men, originally from Halifax, were in the Middleton area fishing.

Police say they located the men - aged 39, 46 and 47 - at a popular fishing site on the Annapolis River and charged them under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside of Halifax Regional Municipality where they primarily reside.