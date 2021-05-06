Three Halifax area men charged under Health Protection Act after fishing trip

Police in Annapolis, N.S. have charged three men for allegedly violating the Health Protection Act in relation to a fishing trip.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP say they were notified that three men, originally from Halifax, were in the Middleton area fishing.

Police say they located the men - aged 39, 46 and 47 - at a popular fishing site on the Annapolis River and charged them under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside of Halifax Regional Municipality where they primarily reside.