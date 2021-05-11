Three Halifax area residents arrested for impaired driving

Nova Scotia RCMP say they arrested three drivers on Sunday for impaired driving offences in the Halifax area.

Around 11:20 a.m. on May 9, Halifax District RCMP say they stopped a vehicle in Dartmouth after the driver was showing signs of impairment. Police say they asked the 27-year-old driver to provide a breath sample.

The Dartmouth man failed the test and was brought to the Cole Harbour Detachment and was later released, according to police.

Officers say the driver will face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

Later on that day, around 2 p.m., police say they were alerted to a hit-and-run in Eastern Passage.

Police say they found the driver and took him to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment after he showed signs of impairment.

The driver, a 29-year-old Eastern Passage man, is facing charges of alleged impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg, according to police.

Then at 4:15 p.m., police say they stopped a vehicle in Dartmouth where the driver was also showing signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested for driving while his licence was prohibited.

After a roadside screening test produced a "warn" result, police say they issued the driver a seven-day suspension.

The 35-year-old driver from Dartmouth will face charges of driving while prohibited, according to police.

All three drivers are scheduled to appear at Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 30 at 9:30 a.m.