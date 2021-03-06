Halifax Regional Police says three of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

HRP says all three of the employees were at a single facility, although did not say which one.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police confirmed to CTV News that those who tested positive were police officers, not civilian employees.

This comes after one HRP says an employee tested positive on Feb. 26.

“We [are] considering the possibility of temporary flexible work arrangements and re-deployments that could offer extra protection to our employees while causing minimal disruption to service delivery,” the department said, in part, in a media release Saturday. “The health and well-being of our employees and those we serve is paramount and we will continue to take every step to ensure every precaution is used as we deal with the effects of the ongoing pandemic on our workplace.”

Halifax Regional Police says it is working closely with Public Health, and reinforcing COVID-19 protocols within the organization.