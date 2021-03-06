Three city employees in Hamilton have been put on paid leave after they allegedly administered more than a dozen COVID-19 vaccine doses to those who were not in the priority group at a mobile vaccination clinic on Friday.

Hamilton Public Health Services said they are investigating the allegations reported by other personnel working at the clinic.

In a news release, the health unit said approximately 15 vaccine doses were allegedly inappropriately administered. Earlier this week, Hamilton began vaccinating residents 85 years of age or older.

“The city is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are administered in a way that is fair, equitable and based on criteria that prioritizes those that are most in need,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“Any actions designed to circumvent the vaccine program’s eligibility criteria are unethical and unacceptable.”

There are a total of 41,369 vaccine doses administered in Hamilton as of Thursday.