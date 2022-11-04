Three highly habituated coyotes living in Riverside Park South 'humanely euthanized', city of Ottawa says

The city of Ottawa says three coyotes living in the Riverside Park South neighbourhood have been "humanely euthanized" for public safety reasons.

The city hired a wildlife specialist to live-capture coyotes after receiving hundreds of calls about coyotes this year, with several residents reporting missing pets.

In mid-October, wildlife management operations were underway in the McCarthy Woods area and hydro corridors, bounded by Riverside Drive in the west and McCarthy Road in the east.

On Friday, the city announced wildlife management operations in Riverside Park South have been completed, and three coyotes were killed.

"Three highly habituated coyotes were live-captured and humanely euthanized for public safety reasons and in accordance with relevant legislation," the city said in a statement.

"Specifically, provincial regulations prohibit relocation beyond two kilometres from the capture site as coyotes would not survive in territory new to them and they may continue to pose public safety concerns."

The city is asking residents to continue to avoid the hydro corridor bounded by Riverside Drive in the west and McCarthy Road in the east for their safety.

Experts have said construction in the area is pushing coyotes' feeding grounds closer to homes.

The city is asking residents to keep small pets indoors or on a leash and under "direct supervision", especially at night.