Three Hills man faces multiple charges after trying to escape arrest

A Three Hills man faces multiple charges in relation to an incident where he was allegedly caught trying to break into a rural property and responded by trying to run over the property owners.

On Tuesday, Drumheller RCMP were called to a property north of Carbon, where they were told that a man cut the locks on a gate, then entered the property.

Police say the property owners found the suspect and he responded by trying to run them off the road using a stolen truck.

At around 2 a.m., Drumheller RCMP located the suspect and tried to stop him. Police say he fled from police at high speed, then stole three more vehicles.

Police say that in an effort to avoid arrest, the suspect rammed a police vehicle driven by a Police Dog Service (PDS) member, who sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect also drove at a Three Hills RCMP officer before fleeing in the direction of Stettler.

Police were able to track his whereabouts with assistance from the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team, K Division Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and K Division Air Services.

On Wednesday, around noon, officers entered a residence and the suspect was taken into custody.

Tyree Ewing, 23, of Three Hills, faces the following charges:

· Break and enter;

· Two counts, assault with a weapon;

· Two counts, fail to comply with probation;

· Four counts, fail to comply with release order;

· Three counts, possession of property obtained by crime;

· Flight from police;

· Two counts, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

· Four counts, theft of motor vehicle; and

· Two counts, assaulting a police officer with a weapon

After a bail hearing, Ewing was remanded into custody. He will next appear in Drumheller Provincial court on Friday, August 26.