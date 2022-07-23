iHeartRadio

Three Hills RCMP investigate collision between train and semi-truck

File Photo

RCMP in Three Hills, Alta. are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a train.

Mounties say the collision didn't cause the train to derail and no injuries have been reported.

North Road is closed at Elevator Road while police investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available… 

