Pedestrian hit and killed in Three Hills

A 28-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Three Hills early Saturday morning.

RCMP are investigating a crash on Highway 590 between Range Road 212 and Range Road 220 in Three Hills, that killed a man.

The collision took place around 6:40 a.m., and the road was closed until late that afternoon.

The RCMP Colission Reconstructionist attended the scene, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-548-2222 or their local police.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.