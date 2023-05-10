Three Hills RCMP seek possibly armed suspect for conspiracy to commit murder

Mounties north of Calgary are looking for a man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Chad Wickett, 31, of Red Deer is accused of going to a Three Hills home with another man last week and threatening the resident.

RCMP say one of the men was armed with a gun the afternoon of May 4, and that one of them told the woman who lived at the home he was there to kill her.

According to police, the victim eventually convinced the men not to hurt her and they left with her cell phone.

Wickett is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, weapons offences and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say if you see him, don't approach him.

Instead, call 911, the Three Hills RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Another suspect. 45-year-old Chrys Tremblay of Red Deer, has been arrested.