Three Hills RCMP seek possibly armed suspect for conspiracy to commit murder
Mounties north of Calgary are looking for a man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Chad Wickett, 31, of Red Deer is accused of going to a Three Hills home with another man last week and threatening the resident.
RCMP say one of the men was armed with a gun the afternoon of May 4, and that one of them told the woman who lived at the home he was there to kill her.
According to police, the victim eventually convinced the men not to hurt her and they left with her cell phone.
Wickett is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, weapons offences and failing to comply with a release order.
Police say if you see him, don't approach him.
Instead, call 911, the Three Hills RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Another suspect. 45-year-old Chrys Tremblay of Red Deer, has been arrested.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme CourtA British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruling on a First Nations land title lawsuit says it did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles.
-
Gun recovered by Windsor police after foot chase at baseball fieldWindsor police say they recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief foot chase at a local baseball field.
-
Crescent Point Energy reports first-quarter profit down from year agoCrescent Point Energy Corp. reported its first-quarter profit was down from a year ago as energy prices were also lower.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: PoliceTwo people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent containedA wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.